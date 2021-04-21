NBAIS denies paying salary, says it adheres to due process

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Acting Registrar of the National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS),Prof. Muhammad Shafiu Abdullahi has said that the Board was not responsible for payment of staff salary, and had always adhered to due process.

He said contrary to claims that the NBAIS was paying salary, it is office of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) that is in charge of paying staff salary

Prof. Shafiu Abdullahi told journalists in Kaduna, that allegations that the NBAIS was in charge of paying staff salary and allowance, were baseless.

“The NBAIS is operating a CONRAISS salary scale and there is no way any staff or management can divert salary and allowance meant for staff of the Board,” he said.

On the allegation that some NBAIS staff were illegally suspended, he said due process was followed in suspending any staff found guilty just like in any other organization, ministry, department and agency.

The Acting Registrar, however, tasked journalists to always crosscheck their facts before publication so as to avoid defamation or libel and misinforming the unsuspecting public.

