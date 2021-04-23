Nasarawa govt. committed towards Malaria elimination – Commissioner

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nasarawa State Government has restated its commitment towards ensuring that the burden of malaria is reduced to zero in the state.

Mr Ahmed Yahaya, Commissioner for Health, made the commitment in an event on Friday in Lafia to commemorate the 2021 World Malaria Day.

According to the commissioner, the need to eradicate malaria completely became imperative due to how scourge has affected many families over the years.

Yahaya explained that due to series of sensitisation programmes and other measures put in place, the government was able to reduce the burden of malaria drastically in the state.

He said based on the recent rating, Nasarawa State is the second with lowest burden of malaria in the North Central zone of Nigeria.

“Despite this achievement, the state through the Ministry of Health would not rest on its laurel until zero malaria burden is achieved,” the commissioner added.

Yahaya listed some of the preventive strategies to includes; distribution of Sulfudoxine Pyrimethamine +Aqamediaguine (SO+AQ) drugs to children under five years to protect them against malaria infection.

According to him, the drug will protect the children from malaria and be administered to children from May to October, months where malaria is at its peak.

He explained that the drug was formulated for children for now and cannot provide protection for adults. Yahaya said other measure that had proven effective over the years was the use of insecticide treated nets and government had set machinery in motion to distribute 1.6 million nets to replace those ones distributed many years ago. “The insecticide treated nets were last distributed more than three years ago and nets are supposed to be used for three years,” he also said The commissioner said the government was working hard to change the psyche of the public to constantly slept under the net in order not to make themselves vulnerable to mosquitoes. Yahaya said malaria was still ravaging the world and therefore called on members of the public to join hands with the government to tackle it. He noted that a lot of people were killed, pregnancies lost and babies underdeveloped due to malaria infection but urged that all hands must be on deck to contain further spread. “We want to transform the ownership of insecticide treated nets to utilisation with the view of reducing the burden of malaria in the state to zero per cent. “The only sure way of reducing the burden of malaria for now is using the insecticide treated mosquito net,” the commissioner added. The theme of this year’s World Malaria Day is, ‘Zero Malaria-Draw the Line against Malaria, Stand up – Take Action. (NAN). Vanguard News Nigeria

