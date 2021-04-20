Nasarawa APC chieftain tasks Nigerians on unity, drums support for Buhari, Sule

Kindly Share This Story:

An All Progressives Congress (APC) Chieftain in Nasarawa, Mr Monday Nanza, has called on Nigerians to promote unity and peaceful co-existence to ensure growth and development of the country.

He made the call on Monday during a meeting of APC stakeholders’ forum in Wakama ward, Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the state.

Nanza, who is also a former Adaministrator of Akun Development Area in Nasarawa, also drummed support for President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s administrations by Nigerians.

The APC chieftain, also a former Special Assistant to former Gov. Tanko Al-Makura, said that this had become necessary in order for people to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

He said that Sule was doing his best to touch the lives of the people of Nasarawa positively through his various policies and programmes.

“Let’s continue to remain united in order to take our party to the greater height in our interest and for the overall development of the state and the country at large.

“We should continue to support the government at all levels to succeed. They indeed need our prayers and support,” he said.

He called on the people of the area and Nigeria at large to shun any act capable of tarnishing the image of the state and that of the country.

Other APC members, who also spoke at the occasion, included: Messers Bala John, Christopher Auta, Solomon Mari, Bawa Dasu.

They all pledged to remain united in order to take the party to the next level in the area and the state at large.

Earlier, the Chairman of the forum, Mr Charles Shari, said that the meeting was aimed at discussing ways forward on how to move the party forward in the area and the state in general.

He appreciated stakeholders for showing up at the meeting in their large numbers and for their unflinching contributions to the development of the party.

Vanguard News Nigeria

