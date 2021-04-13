NAS procures UTME, NECO forms for students, rewards indigent

Kindly Share This Story:

The Ikorodu chapter of the National Association of Seadogs (NAS) in Lagos State has procured the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and National Examination Council (NECO) forms for some students of Community Senior and Junior Secondary School in Baiyeku-Ikorodu.

The association disclosed this on Tuesday after it organised a career mentorship programme for students of the secondary school.

The mentorship programme focused on sensitising the students on COVID-19 prevention protocol and the need to abstain from the use of hard and illicit drugs.

In a statement made available on Tuesday by the President of the local chapter of NAS (also known as Walrus X), Mr. Onuora Ikemefuna, the association disclosed that two indigent students of the school were given school uniforms, bags, and sandals to boost their morale in their educational pursuit.

According to him, the beneficiaries of the UTME and NECO forms are students who performed well in English and Mathematics tests organised by the organisation.

“In the course of the programme, two indigent students, Gelifor Hannah and Ojagbale Isaiah were given two sets of complete school uniforms, bags, and sandals, while four SS3 students who did well in the English and Mathematics test we organised were rewarded with NECO and UTME application forms,” Mr. Ikemefuna stated.

He commended the staff and students of the school and promised that it would be a yearly programme.

The facilitator of the mentorship programme, Mr. Anthony Okonkwo admonished students to keep up good moral standards and be good ambassadors.

In her response, the Principal of the school, Mrs. Flora Kara, appreciate NAS for the gesture.

She had earlier solicited the approval of the organisation to make the gesture a yearly one.

We appreciate the gesture of identifying with the school and the intention of alleviating students’ standards of education by providing them with basic information on chosen careers and morals,” Kara added.

