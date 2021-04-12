Mudiame University to bridge gap between academia, industry

Kindly Share This Story:

Proprietor of Mudiame University, Prof. Sunny Eromosele has stressed on the need to bridge the gap between academia and the industries as measure of harnessing the nation’s resources and halting continuous export of raw materials.

Expressing delight in Abuja yesterday over the approval of the university along with 19 others by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and the award of provisional licence by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, Eromosele said the university would significantly contribute towards improving quality of education in Nigeria, boost the nation’s economy, reduce capital flight, create jobs for unemployed youth, improve quality of lives in the community where the university is cited.

Eromosele said as approved by the Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC), Mudiame University would offer Ceramic Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering, Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Food Science and Technology, Mechanical Engineering, Chemistry, Computer Science, Mathematics, Biotechnology, Physics with Electronics, Software Engineering, Accounting, Economics and Entrepreneurship.

“Half of what students learn in school is said to be useful only for examination purposes. We want to assure you that we will make the best of these licences, especially in bridging the gap between the academia and the industry. Africa is blessed with a lot of resources, we will work hard to use these new universities to contribute in making the resources useful to the continent by improving practice-oriented knowledge that will not only lead to exploration but refining of our resources,” he stated.

READ ALSO:

According to him, education is the foundation for a great future, adding that he won’t be satisfied until the university offers the country the needed quality education.

Stressing that the move was coming from passion and not mainly business, Eromosele said his organisation has played critical role in the oil and gas sector before venturing into human capacity development in other areas.

He appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the new universities, saying: “we would not have been here if the President in his wisdom did not grant approval for the establishment of these institutions.”

Kindly Share This Story: