Mothers to win big in “Super Mom” contest 2021

The organisers of the most anticipated ‘Super Mom’ competition, Print House Limited has concluded plans to host the final of the 2021 edition of the event to hold on April 22, 2021.

This was made known in a chat with the marketing manager of Super Mom 2021 competition. He stated that the contest was planned last year based on countless demands from mothers of the ‘Superkids’ contestants.

He revealed that the aim of the contest is to create opportunity to celebrate amazing mothers, their love and sacrifices towards humanity as it unveils mouthwatering prizes for mothers, who will eventually emerge Winners of the competition with registration ongoing.

He also disclosed that the 1st winner will receive a cash prize of $2,000, as the 1st Ambassador, while the 2nd winner will be rewarded with $1,000 and $500 for the 3rd winner alongside other consolation prizes that include a weekend trip in Dubai and special feature in the Super kids magazine.

He noted that registration started on 15th April for interested contestants on their official Instagram page @superkids.ng, adding that winners could only emerge from getting the highest votes which costs N50.00 only per vote as stage one of the voting process Commences on 22nd April 2021.

