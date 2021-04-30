Moritz Herbert is creating a unique path on Youtube

Kindly Share This Story:

The ubiquity of the Internet has given rise to a parallel economy on it that stretches from digital market places to online real estate firms and more advanced forms of commercial activities.

One of the most consequential effect of this Internet of scales is the rise of non-conformist career paths like online video creation or gaming and the likes of it. German-born citizen of the world, Moritz Herbert, is trailblazing a new path as a gaming expert and YouTube creator.

Around 2012, he discovered the gaming community online and decided to take a plunge with making videos that revolved around the technicalities and nuances of one of his favourite games at the time. “I made and uploaded my first ever YouTube video, which is a Minecraft tutorial video, on the 30/06/2012, in 2019 I got this date tatted on my leg in Los Angeles, since it’s the real start of my journey,” Moritz shares.

“The start was very slow, and I tried different things till in 2015 I started taking YouTube very seriously and uploaded videos about Clash of Clans every day.”Just recently returning from a stint in Abu Dhabi where his father relocated when a job required him to, Moritz spent most of his time creating videos and preparing for a big break that came almost four years later.

“During this moving time there was not much to do so I watched a lot of videos on YouTube mainly Minecraft,” Moritz offers. “My breakthrough came around 6 months later when in the start of 2016 a new mobile game Clash Royale was released,” Moritiz explains.

“At this time I was very deep into mobile games and I was able to be the best player in the world for around 3 months after launch, during this time my channel blew up and grew to 430,000 subscribers at its peak in 2017.”Since then, he has transitioned from just playing games and recording them for an audience to investing in cryptocurrency and speculating the future. He wants to help others achieve this level of financial independence as well.

“I have been on an amazing winning streak sharing everything I do for free on my YouTube channel,” he says. “Just in the beginning of 2021 I had my biggest trade ever and was able to reach a total profit of 2.6 million dollar in only 4 days and I live stream it all on my channel.”

