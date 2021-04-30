Mob set suspected kidnapper’s property ablaze in Kwara

Kindly Share This Story:

An angry mob, mostly youths, on Friday set ablaze property of a suspected kidnapper, simply identified as Ramoni, in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara.

Some of the property that were touched by the mob included two private cars, two houses and a hotel structure belonging to the suspected kidnapper.

Ramoni, a herder and hotelier, was said to have been whisked away by soldiers along with an accomplice herbalist, Bunmi Popoola, for their alleged involvement in a kidnapping saga in Odo-Owa, Oke-Ero Local Government Area of Kwara, on Thursday.

An unnamed hunter in Odo-Owa was said to have foiled payment of a ransom to secure the freedom for a kidnapped victim, who was tied down in a Fulani settlement called Ruga and alerted security agencies.

Some of the kidnappers were said to have fled the scene while Ramoni, who was in his car with Bunmi heading toward Ruga at the time, were suspected to have a hand in the incident and were promptly arrested and whisked away by soldiers.

The 27-year-old Popoola, Ramoni’s alleged accomplice, was formerly a kingmaker in Odo-Owa community but was in October 2016 expelled by the Odo-Owa Traditional Council for criminal activities.

He was accused of raping a 27-year-old girl, simply identified as Joke, under the guise of curing her of an ailment.

Joke, an Agricultural Science graduate of the College of Education, Lafiagi, was reportedly afflicted with a strange disease in 2014, which defied orthodox medication and was referred to Popoola for treatment.

Joke’s mother had told the police then that Popoola always used a handkerchief to wipe the private part of her daughter each time he had sex with her and threatening her with death, if she revealed what he did.

Popoola was later arraigned before an Ilorin Magistrates’ Court, presided over by Mr Ahmed Immam, and ordered to be remanded in prison custody over a one-count charge of murder.

Ramoni on the other hand was said to be on the radar of the youths in the community and was being observed for allegedly belonging to a kidnap syndicate.

The aforementioned past scenarios involving the two suspects was said to have angered the youths and compounded their woes.

NAN gathered that the soldiers had to whisk away the two suspects to an unknown destination on Thursday to prevent the youths from setting ablaze the Odo-Owa Police Division where they were initially detained.

The youths allegedly from Odo-Owa in their hundreds on motorbike and holding dangerous weapons, including charms, had stormed Ramoni’s residence and hotel premises in Omu-Aran as early as 9 a.m on Friday and set the property ablaze.

NAN reports that cases of kidnappings had become rampant in most of the communities in Kwara South and had created tension and anxiety among the populace.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of Kwara Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, said he was yet to be briefed about the development.

Okasanmi however promised to get back to NAN after hearing from officers at the Omu-Aran division, where the incident took place.

Vanguard News Nigeria

