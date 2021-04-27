Mix-up as two registrars emerge in AAU

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

There was confusion yesterday at the Ambrose Alli University (AAU) Ekpoma, Edo state as two acting registrars emerged, following the expiration of the tenure of Mr. Chris Adamaigbo, as substantive Registrar of the University on 27 April 2021.

The confusion arose from the letters of appointment as Acting Registrars, issued to Barr. Ify Nwabudike and Mr. Eddy Ehiakkhamen, both of whom were Deputy Registrars.

Both letters were issued from two different power blocs of the University Administration.

It was gathered that the letter of appointment issued to Mr. Eddy Ehiakkhamen, was signed by the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ignatius Onimawo, while the outgoing Registrar, Mr. Chris Adamaigbo, issued the appointment letter of Barr. Ify Nwabudike as Acting Registrar, who relied on consultation and approval of the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of the University.

When contacted for reaction, the University’s image maker, Mr. Adward Aihevba, described the situation as a minor administrative error that has been corrected.

“This was a minor administrative error in the Registry which has been promptly corrected. Only one staff has been appointed as Acting Registrar, ie. Sir Eddy Ehiakhamen. The handover has been smoothly and successfully done”, he said.

Also, a source from the office of the Secretary to State Government said “There is no issue in AAU. When a head of any department of government leaves office and there is no substantive replacement, the next person assumes the position in an acting capacity until a substantive replacement is made. It is the same thing that has happened in AAU”

Vanguard News Nigeria

