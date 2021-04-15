Mitigating Risk in Real Estate Investment

Kindly Share This Story:

Real estate investment is an ideal investment destination in most countries of the world. In Nigeria, real estate has continued to attract investors’ attention in recent years.

The performance of this asset class as an inflation-hedge, portfolio diversifier, high and attractive investment returns, among others has stimulated investment decisions and capital flow into the real estate market.

However, as an investment asset, real estate asset are anticipatory investment. This is because of the receivership of future stream of income flow as the compensation by the investor for sacrificing their investment capital. Since, the real world is uncertain, there is the likelihood that all or some part of the income flow receivable in the future may not be realised. This brings the element of risk into real estate investment.

Risk is the probability that an expected outcome will not be realised.

