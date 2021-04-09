Minimum Wage: Organized labour suspends strike in Taraba

Kindly Share This Story:

By Femi Bolaji

The organized labour in Taraba state has suspended the strike action embarked upon from Midnight of March 28, 2021, over delay of the state government to effect payment of the N30,000 new National minimum wage.

Addressing a press conference late Thursday night in Jalingo, the state capital, Chairman of the state joint public service negotiation committee, Dame Buhari directed workers to resume work.

According to him, “during the period of the strike action, the Organized Labour has had series of meaningful dialogue with the Government.

“Modalities for implementation of the New National Minimum Wage within three months (I.e April to June 2021) are being worked out.

“Consequently the Industrial Strike Action is hereby suspended and all workers are directed to resume work immediately.

“Workers are equally enjoined to report any attempt of victimization on account of participating in the strike action from any quota to the Organized Labour.“

Vanguard News Nigeria

