Meet singer, rapper, songwriter Joe Kingston

Joel Houenou better known as Joe Kingston, is a Beninese, rapper, and songwriter based in Paris, France.

Born March 24 1993 at Porto-Novo, Benin, he relocated to Paris at the age of 22 to further his Education as well as pursue a career in music.

His relationship with music started in 2008 with the release of Lil Wayne’s album « Tha carter III ». After that Album he started to download beats on the internet and freestyling.

Holding a master degree in Digital Marketing, he decided to focus also on his passion which is music.

In 2020 he released two debut singles, “Phase Test” and “Coller”. The two singles were well accepted in Benin and France

Joe Kingston is currently working on releasing a new single in May 2021

