Man, 20, drowns in open water well in Kano

A 20-year-old man, Hamisu Ahmed, on Saturday drowned in open water well at Samegu behind Sahad, Kano State.

This is contained a statement issued to newsmen in Kano by Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, the Public Relations Officer of the Kano State fire Service.

The PRO said that the victim who was a mechanic went to take a bath after repairing a car when he got drowned.

“We received a distress call at about 07:31 a.m. from one Muhammad Abdulmalik.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 07:43 a.m,” he said.

Abdullahi said that Hamisu was brought out of the water dead and his corpse was handed over to his father, Alhaji Yahaya Usman of Dorayi Chiranci Quarters.

