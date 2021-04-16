Makinde, Fayose feud dangerous for PDP — Diaspora group

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Members of the Peoples Democratic in the United Kingdom has urged Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state and former Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, to manage their disagreement and ensure that it does not affect the fortune of the party.

A statement signed by the Chairman, PDP South-West Zone in the United Kingdom, Prince ‘Soji Adewusi and made available to journalists in Osogbo commended Dr Eddy Olafeso-led immediate past leadership of the party in South West region.

Adewusi also assured the new leadership of Ambassador Taofiq Arapaja in the zone of maximum support for the party to regain its lost glory and return to power.

The Ede born politician, however, expressed concern that the progress that should have accompanied the successful Congress of the party in the South-West zone may elude it, if Makinde, Fayose’s disagreement is allowed to further fester.

He then urged leaders of PDP in Yorubaland to immediately bring Makinde and Fayose into peace parley and make the two gladiators commit themselves to peace and rebuild the party ahead of crucial elections in Ekiti and Osun State next year.

The statement read in parts, “we congratulate PDP in South West Zone on the success of its recent Congress where new leaders were elected for the party in the zone.

“While we congratulate the immediate past leadership of Dr Eddy Olafeso, we also pledge our commitment and loyalty to the new executive led by Ambassador Taofiq Arapaja.

“More importantly, we plead with leaders of our party to ensure that the current disagreement between Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state and ex-governor, Ayo Fayose is managed in such a way that it will not affect the fortune of PDP. The two men should manage their disagreement and ensure it does not affect the fortune of the party.

“The disagreement is dangerous. And we are of the opinion that the earlier the crisis is resolved, the better for us as a party, bearing in mind the crucial governorship election coming up in Ekiti and Osun states next year.”

