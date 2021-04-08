Maitama Sule Univeristy Kano announces dates for Post UTME, DE screening

Kindly Share This Story:

Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano has fixed April 12 and April 13 as dates for its Post Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (Post UTME) for the 2020/2021 admissions exercise.

Abdullahi Abba, Head, Information, Publications, Protocol and Public Relations Unit of the University, announced this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Kano.

He said that the screening for Direct Entry (DE) applicants would take place on Wednesday, April 14, at various faculties of the University.

Abba said that only candidates who had chosen the university as their first choice and fully registered on the university portal for the 2020/2021 admissions exercise were eligible to take part in the screening exercise.

“The exercise will be conducted at the main campus of the university. The exercise is for admission into undergraduate programmes of the university for the 2020/2021 academic session.

“The candidates that made Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano as their first choice and registered successfully for the Post UTME exercise will be eligible for the examination.

“Candidates who have registered for the Post UTME are requested to visit the University website www.yumsuk.edu.ng to re-print screening acknowledgement slip that will indicate the test date, time and venue as well as seat number.

“Information will be communicated to the candidates through the phone numbers or email addresses used in JAMB registration,”he said.

Abba said that candidates who do not participate in the Post UTME exercise will not be considered for admission.

He said that the exercise would be conducted under strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

