Lokoja varsity to commence medical school

…Plans to absorbs FMC Lokoja as teaching hospital

By Boluwaji Obahopo

THE Federal University, Lokoja, FUL, has approved the appointment of Prof. Mike Ogirima, a Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery from the Ahmadu Bello University, ABU, Zaria, to kick-start the process for the take-off of its School of Medicine. Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Olatunde Akinwumi revealed this when the management team of the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Lokoja came on a visit.

The FMC Medical Director, Dr. Olatunde Alabi had stated the readiness of the health institution to partner with the varsity, noting: “The Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, is willing to support the vice-chancellor to succeed in his lofty plans for the university and the State, especially in his bid to start Medical School in the 10-year old university.”

The vice-chancellor, while responding, thanked the medical director and his team for the visit, stating that the Federal University, Lokoja, was poised to commence the School of Medicine starting with a Pre-Clinical Science School in the Adankolo Campus of the university.

“We have approved the appointment of a Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery from the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University, ABU, Zaria, Professor Mike Ogirima, to come and start the spade work towards the take-off of the school. Also, the preliminary consultation with the Federal Ministry of Education had commenced in earnest.”

Reiterating the urgent need for a School of Medicine in the University which had received wide commendations, the VC stated that Kogi State tops states in the Northern part of Nigeria who have her citizens seeking admission and placements to study Medicine or seeking spaces for internships and postgraduate Medical trainings in other parts of the country.

In the delegation of the Medical Director of Federal Medical Centre were the Head of Clinical Services, Dr. Benard Ododo, the Director of Administration, Elder SBD Famolu, Head of Finance and Accounts/Procurement, Alh. Jatto Shaib, and the Head of Public Relations, Mallam A Abdulahi.

Similarly, with the Vice-Chancellor to receive the delegation were the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Professor Mohammed Suleiman Audu, the Registrar, Mallam Usman Suleman Obansa, the Acting Librarian, Dr. Lanre Mbashir, the Acting Head of Health Services, Dr. Magnus Chinemerem Ogaraku, and the Deputy Registrar, Human Resources, Mr. Benjamin Mshebwala

