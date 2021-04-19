Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

Lawyers in Ekiti state on Monday urged the state governors to accede to the request of the members of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) on financial autonomy for the judiciary.

The legal practitioners under the aegis of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) said the judiciary in all countries of the world enjoyed such autonomy and Nigeria should not be an exception.

The body said this on Monday after presenting a letter to the state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi on the need to address the demands of the JUSUN and put an end to the ongoing nationwide strike.

Speaking on behalf of the lawyers, the Chairman of NBA, Ado Ekiti branch, Mr Adeyemi Adewumi said “JUSUN has been on strike for two weeks now and we want the government to intervene in the matter.

“We are here to present a letter to the governor on the strike, but the deputy governor Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi received it and promised to deliver it to the governor who was not around.

” The essence of the visit is to plead to the governors to accede to the judiciary workers on the financial autonomy to the sector. We want our governor to impress this on his colleagues.

“That is the way it is in other countries, if this is not done, it will negatively affect judiciary”.

Adewumi said the autonomy for the sector will enable the judiciary to function effectively if granted.

He expressed hope that the resolutions of the governors on the matter will be favourable to the people.

The Chairman, Ikole branch of NBA, Mr Albert Adeyemi and his Ikere branch counterpart, Mrs Kikelimo Owolabi lamented that the strike has greatly and badly affected the judicial sector.

” We told them in the letter to obey the constitution of the land which they had sworn to protect.

“Activities at all courts have been paralysed and shut down. The deputy governor is a lawyer himself and he has promised to deliver the letter to the governor.

Meanwhile, the Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has advocated the use of dialogue among the stakeholders to resolve issues that led to the strike action embarked upon by JUSUN.

The Governor who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, spoke on Monday when he received in audience the executive members of the three branches of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in the state.

Describing the strike action as not too good for the system, Dr Fayemi said dialogue involving all stakeholders remain the best option to resolve all issues on the ground for the judicial sector to move forward.

The Governor also assured the NBA of the support of his administration in fulfilling its goal of defending the rights of the people and promoting the rule of law.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: