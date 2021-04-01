LAUTECH: Ajiboye, others laud Makinde on Omole’s appointment as Pro-Chancellor

Kindly Share This Story:

By Mary Obaebor

FORMER Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, the University of Ibadan chapter, and who is also the current Registrar/Chief Executive of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, TRCN, Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, has applauded the appointment of Prof. Ayodeji Omole as the Pro-Chancellor/ Chairman of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso.

According to Ajiboye, “this is a well deserved appointment. Having midwived the sole ownership of the university by Oyo State Government successfully, Prof. Omole has proven his intellectual and administrative acumen acquired over the years as a professor in the premier university and a successful union leader.

“This is an excellent appointment. The Governor has put a round peg in a round hole. I have no doubt that Prof. Omole will make a success of this appointment.”

In the same vein, General Oladayo Popoola, the Leader of the Ogbomoso Community Foundation, expressed his joy at the appointment of Omole.

Commenting on the announcement, General Popoola, a one time Governor of Oyo and Ogun states, described Omole as a cool-headed leader and a thorough-bred academic with administrative dexterity.

He wished him a successful tenure.

