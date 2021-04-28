Kogi Governor, Timipre Sylva to receive EAU award

Kindly Share This Story:

The Governing Council and the Senate of the European, American University Commonwealth of Dominican republic is set to honour the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello and the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva for distinguishing themselves in National Politics and Service to humanity and demonstration of good leadership.

In a statement issued and made available to newsmen, the head of West African operations of the university, Dr. Mrs Josephine Egbuta said the executive Governor of Kogi state Alhaji Adoza Yahaya Bello will be conferred with Honorary Doctorate Degree in public Sector Accounting and finance.

Dr. Egbuta explained that the decision by the school to confer such prestigious honour on the Kogi governor was as a result of his high level characteristic of integrity in governance and strong leadership strongly observed in the area of provision of quality education and women empowerment in politics, and high sense of financial prudency in managing the resources of the state.

The university don also revealed that another notable individual that the senate of the institution will bestowed such honour on is the current minister of state for power Mr. Goddy Jeddy Agba.

Dr. Egbuta posited that Mr. Agba nomination and recommendation did not come as a surprise to the school as it was long overdue.

She further explained that the university council also deemed it necessary to honour the minister of state for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva in her bid to encourage hardwork and to reward excellence and services to humanity.

According to her, what justified Mr. Sylva nomination and recommendations was as a result of his immense track record when he held sway as governor of Bayelsa, also his current efforts in repositioning the oil and gas sector of the economy.

Chief Sylva, she said will be awarded honorary doctorate degree in Policy and Governance by the university senate come 8th of May.

