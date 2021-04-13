Kidnapped LASU student released

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

The 300 level accounting student of the Lagos State University, LASU, Olowa Kehinde, who was kidnapped along the Warri-Benin Highway during the weekend has been released.

Confirming the development to Vanguard on Tuesday night. the Public Relations Officer of the LASU Student Union Government, Adams Zaenab Olawunmi, said Kehinde has returned to Lagos and has been taken to the hospital for medical attention.

“Yes, he has been released and he is being given medical attention now somewhere in Lagos. We thank God for a safe return and that he is reunited with his family.

‘We also appreciate the support and efforts of security agents, the management of LASU and the student body generally who stood by us during our colleague:s travails,” she said.

Recall that Kehinde was abducted with some other persons while returning to Lagos from a trip to somewhere in the Niger Delta region.

Vanguard News Nigeria

