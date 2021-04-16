Breaking News
Kidnap: Ekiti traditional council calls for troops’ deployment

On 11:36 am
The Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers on Friday called for the deployment of  troops in the state following attacks and kidnap of royal fathers by gunmen.

The Chairman of the council and Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Alabi, made the call in a statement in Ado Ekiti on Friday.

Ajibade was reacting  to the Thursday kidnap of Oba David Oyewumi, the Obadu of Ilemeso  and foiled kidnap of Oba Adetutu Ajayi, the Elewu of Ewu Ekiti.

The chairman stressed the need to deploy troops to the state to assist the police in flushing kidnappers and terrorists.

Ajibade described attacks and kidnap of royal fathers in the state as “embarrassing, worrisome and troubling’’.

He urged the police to swing into action and rescue the traditional ruler of Ilemeso Ekiti, Oba David Oyewumi, who was kidnapped on Thursday night.

The traditional ruler appealed to residents of the various communities in the state to give useful information on suspicious persons and movement

