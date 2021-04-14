Keep off Oju Agboroko land, Oniba warns land-grabbers

Kindly Share This Story:

The Oniba of Iba in Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos, Dr Adeshina Sulaiman yesterday warned land-grabbers to keep off Oju Agboroko land forthwith, saying it belongs to the Iba kingdom.

Oba Adeshina spoke while mediating a stakeholders meeting between the chiefs and sons of the Iba Kingdom and Mr Ibrahim Okenusi to determine the true owners of lands at the boundary of the Ipaye community area in Iba.

The Oniba said thorough research of the community’s history, available facts on Okenusi’s ancestry and the records on the ownership of the land in question, ruled out Okenusi as the owner of the lands.

According to him, the investigation had not found Okenusi to be a son of any of the 17 historical settlements in the Iba Kingdom, adding that the lands in contention belonged to Oju Agboroko of the Iba Kingdom, not Okenusi.

He warned Okenusi to desist from selling land in Iba otherwise he should prepare to face the law.

Oba Adeshina warned other residents of Ibaland to desist from “every form of illegality,” especially as it relates to supporting land-grabbers for peace to reign in the community.

He further appealed to Oju Agboroko landlords and residents not to panic as he was there to make peace adding that his palace was open for any discussion on the development.

Vanguard News Nigeria

