KDSG urges compliance with Covid-19 protocols on Easter

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Kaduna State Government has said that residents should still maintain compliance with Covid-19 protocols during the Easter holidays and beyond, despite the falling rate of Coronavirus infections in the state.

A statement issued by Commissioner of Health, Dr Amina Mohammed Baloni on Thursday, noted that “the Kaduna State Covid-19 Taskforce, chaired by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, has reviewed the Covid status of the state and welcomes the declining rate of infections being recorded of recent.’’

Dr Baloni ‘’commended citizens for their role in helping to reduce infection rates in recent days and urged them to continue to observe the necessary precautions, including avoiding non-essential travel, wearing facemasks in public, maintaining physical distancing and avoiding large gatherings.’’

The Commissioner also extended the taskforce’s commendation to the “citizens for their sacrifices over the past year as part of the efforts to contain the virus, minimise infections and fatalities and enable the safe pursuit of livelihoods.’’

The statement however warned that “while infection rates are falling, they can rise again as we witnessed in Nigeria from late 2020 and as many countries across the world are painfully experiencing with fresh waves of mass infections.

‘’This is why parties and large events remain prohibited, and event venues, clubs and bars are reminded that they not yet permitted to resume operations,’’ she argued.

According to Dr Baloni, the “continued exercise of personal responsibility will help keep infections down and reward the tremendous sacrifices citizens have made.’’

‘’Vaccine rollout to reach 70% of the population will not happen soon enough to generate herd immunity. As vaccinations continue, everyone can continue to observe preventive measures for the greater good of all,’’ she noted.

The Commissioner also wished all residents a happy Easter, ‘’on behalf of the Kaduna State Covid-19 Taskforce and the Ministry of Health.

