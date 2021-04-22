Kayode fires Turkish club to victory

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria international, Olarenwaju Kayode continued his fine goal scoring form as he inspires his Turkish side, Savaspor to come from 2-0 down to win 3-2 yesterday at the Eryaman Stadyumu.

Kayode, who was brought on in the 46th minute for Isaac Cofie, levelled proceedings for Sivasspor in the 83rd minute with a fine strike after receiving a sumptuous assist from Gradel.

Jorge Felix ignited the comeback when he found the back of the net in the 78th minute after he was set up by Erdogan Yesilyurt.

The Braves then got the winning goal moments before the end of the game after Pierre-Yves Polomat turned the ball into his own net.

The victory moved Sivasspor to the seventh spot on the league table after gathering 50 points from 33 games.

Gradel featured for 90 minutes before he was replaced by Chad’s Casimir Ninga while Mali’s Mustapha Yatabare was on parade for 46 minutes before making way for Jorge Felix.

Kayode has now scored eight goals and provided three assists in 33 appearances across all competitions this season.

After scoring in his side’s victory over Konyaspor last time out, Nigeria international Kayode continued the fine form in front of goal at the Eryaman Stadyumu.

With Kayode’s present form, a return to the Sper Eagles for the World Cup qualifiers may just be a matter of time.

