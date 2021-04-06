Vanguard Logo

Kano slashes March salaries of political office holders by 50%

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State.

By Bashir Bello – Kano

Kano state government has slashed the salaries of political office holders in the state by 50 per cent for the month of March due to dwindling resources.

The state commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, who disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday said the action was due to shortfall in the revenue accrued to the state from the federation account.

The Commissioner said the decision affected the governor, deputy governor and all public office holders in the state that included all commissioners, Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants, among others.

Garba said that at the local government level, the salary slash affected the chairmen, vice-chairmen, elected councilors, supervisory councilors, advisers and secretaries of local governments.

