Kano sacks four staff for alleged rape, abortion

By Bashir Bello, Kano

Not fewer than four staff of the Kano State Primary Health Care Management Board were reportedly relieved of their jobs for unethical and misconduct ranging from committing rape, abortion, and criminal offences.

Vanguard gathered that the personnel (names undisclosed) were senior staff at various facilities across the state where they abuse their patients and staff.

The Board’s Executive Secretary, Dr. Tijjani Usman who made this known in a statement by his Public Relations Officer, Maikudi Muhammad said the practices were not pardonable in the rules and regulations governing state civil service hence their disengagement from service.

Usman said the decision followed the recommendations by the Governing Board and the Disciplinary Advisory Committee constituted to investigate the cases.

According to him, “Upon confirmation of the allegations by the committee, the affected staff were henceforth relieved of their appointment with Kano state Primary Health Care Management Board.

“The staff affected were drawn from Dala with a staff No. KNLG 32323 who is charged with Committing rape in a facility at Kurnar Asabe Primary Health Care, two other staff with staff Numbers: KNLG 09068 and KNLG 018423 from Gezawa Local Government who specializes in using staff Information to obtained loan without their consent while another staff with No. KNLG 04608 from Gwarzo local governments was charged with conducting private practice and abortion.

“We called on all staff under PHCMB to always identify and portray positive morality while discharging their official responsibilities.

“The Board under Dr. Tijjani Usman will not condone any misconduct from any staff as you are expected to carry out your responsibilities diligently, effectively and in accordance with the civil service rules and regulations,” the statement however reads.

