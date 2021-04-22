Breaking News
Kaduna govt identifies 147 erosion sites — Official

6:17 pm
Mr Yusuf Muazu, the Director Kaduna State Ministry for Environment says  the state has identified no fewer than 147 locations affected by erosion across the state.

The director made this known on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

According to him, 18 critical sites have been designed as bill of quantity has been carried out for the project to commence.

He said that projects in Toro toro, Kakuri, Zaria, Ikara, Soba, and Kauru had been completed.

He said that Rigasa, Tudun Wada, Kigo Road, Bachama Road, Nassarawa, Badarawa, Malali, Unguwar Dosa, Matari Dam, Zango Kataf, Sanga and Jaba LGA were ongoing.

Muazu said that with the state’s Urban Renewal Project a lot of trees were cut down which opened the soil leading to erosion.

He however said the state government received over a million seedlings from the Federal Government which were replanted for effective and efficient management to control erosion and climate change.

Vanguard News Nigeria

