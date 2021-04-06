Just in: Nigeria loses another lawmaker

Kindly Share This Story:

Rep. Suleiman Lere (APC-Kaduna State) has died at the age of 53. Mr Tukur Maibindiga, his Personal Assistant, disclosed this when he spoke with newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday.

Maibindiga said that lawmaker who represented Lere Federal Constituency, died at the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, Kaduna State after a brief illness.

Lere was sworn-in in February after he won his case at the court of Appeal, which reinstated him as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the winner of the Feb. 23, 2019 general elections.

The deceased had on March 23 moved a motion on the floor of the House to compel Jos Electricity Distribution Company to restore electricity supply to 28 communities in Southern Kaduna.

Lere’s death followed that of Rep. Haruna Maitala, who represented Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency of Plateau at the National Assembly.

Maitala died on April 3 after a car accident on Abuja-Keffi road on his way to Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that, six lawmakers at the House of Representatives have so lost their lives since the beginning of the 9th assembly.

Reacting, Rep Benjamin Kalu, spokesperson for the House said that the loss of the lawmakers was unfortunate.

READ ALSO:

“Death does not discriminate, it is meant for everyone, this is unfortunate and we are pained by the loss of our members, I pray God keep us all,” he said.

He said that the country’s huge investment in the deceased lawmakers had gone once they died, adding that it was necessary for lawmakers to serve the people.

“The more we give our services to the people, the better for us,” he said.

He said that the deceased lawmakers would be remembered for the service they rendered to their constituencies. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: