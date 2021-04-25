JAMB now holds 2021 Mock-UTME on May 20

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Examinations, JAMB, has rescheduled its 2021 mock for Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) to May.

The board in a statement, Sunday, announced Thursday, May 20, 2021, as the new date instead of Saturday, April 30, 2021, earlier fixed for the examination.

The statement released by Dr Fabian Benjamin, Head, Public Affairs and Protocol of the board, explained that: “This change of date is owing to some ongoing adjustments in the Board’s operational processes.”

“The change, however, would not affect other schedules including the date for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination fixed for 5th to 19th June, 2021”, it said.

Candidates who have registered and have chosen to sit the Mock and other critical stakeholders are to note this change of date.

According to JAMB, “Similarly, it is necessary to inform all stakeholders that the 2021 UTME/DE Registration exercise is ongoing and it is to end on 15th May, 2021.”

“The Board has, however, noted with concern that some candidates in trying to generate their profiles are sending their details wrongly to 55019.

“The right process is to send the word “NIN” allow one space in between, then insert the eleven digits NIN number to 55019 e.g. NIN 00000000000. Any other process is wrong and would not generate the profile code for the candidate.

“It is also necessary for the candidate to know that only the SIM that is linked to his/her NIN can be used to send the NIN to 55019”, it further said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

