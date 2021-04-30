I’ve what it takes to win the grand prize – Chilly B

Kindly Share This Story:

For Rapper cum Actress Amadi Chinyere Moses, known as Chilly B, she has all it takes to emerge winner of the ongoing reality TV show Empire House On Wheels.

However, the single mum of one has maintained that she is not ready to stoop so low to have sex on live TV, just like some past housemates of Big Brother Naija Reality Show.

“I can never have sex on live TV. I have morals, and my background cannot allow me to do that. I’m living a legacy that my next generations would see and be proud of. Yes, social media and peer pressure get into my head but not to the extent of having sex for the world to see. I can never do it despite how much I want the star prize of Empire House On Wheels,” she told Vanguard News.

She stated further, ” I have the talent. No man is an island; we are all winners, but I have all it takes to win the grand prize. I have worked so hard building my career, and my passion for entertainment and showcasing my talent has become a reality through this honourable platform.”

Asked if her partner is in support of her mission to be a Reality Show Star, Chilly B says, “He is super excited as he knows all my life this has always been my dream. I have always worked hard, looking for a big platform to help take my career to the peak, and this is like a dream come true, and he is 200% in support of me.”

On finding love through the Reality Show, Chilly B insists that her eyes are on the prize only and no time for emotional attachments.

“Honestly, I am I don’t believe you can find love through reality shows,

Some person do and I am happy for them. However, for me Chilly B, I am not looking here to look for love. My eyes are in the prize only!”

