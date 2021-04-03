Isiuofa killing: Need for security agents to do the needful

Kindly Share This Story:

It’s no more news that after the ugly incident that transpired at isiuofa over the week it’s called for a deep thought within our security agents.

There is no doubt the south-east has been experiencing issues of unknown gunmen but from the finding of what happened on a fateful day at isiuofa community involving a town hall meeting of prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo and his people. Has brought about different questions from concerned citizens and ndi anambra.

Could this be another attempted assassination with the death of three of his security details and kidnap of a serving commissioner or the act of the unknown gunmen.

Thus some believe as a result of prof chukwuma Charles Soludo growing influence in the forthcoming gubernatorial elections. There is no doubt that prof Soludo believes that the blood of any human is not worth the ambition of his or any, likewise that of any living creature.

Now the onus lies on our security agents to unravel the cause of the killing and bring those involved to book to avoid a repeat of such which does not speak well of the state as we approach the election period.

Ifeanyi okoye, President YOUTH FOR CHANGE INITIATIVE, writes from Lagos

