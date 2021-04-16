IPOB’s allegation against DSS, childish — Security Operative

Kindly Share This Story:

…DSS beefs up security; asks Nigerians to be wary of outlawed group

Soni Daniel, Abuja

The allegation by the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra that the Department of State Services is planning to attack banks and blame its members for the act has been dismissed as childish and outlandish.

The claim by IPOB leadership came just as elements suspected to be members of the banned group attacked a branch of a first-generation bank in Abagana in Anambra State on Tuesday night.

A top security operative told Vanguard on Friday that the IPOB leadership was mischievous by attacking the bank and trying to blame its destructive action on the law enforcement agency.

“These outlawed elements and their leadership are just trying to be clever by half by what they are trying to say after attacking the bank in Anambra State last night and coming out on Friday to blame the DSS,” the security official said.

Another official described the antics adopted by IPOB in attacking the bank and blaming the DSS for it, as ridiculous and puerile as no security agency in Nigeria has ever done that.

The source described the allegation by IPOB as an act that has never been heard of in the history of law enforcement in Nigeria and warned members of the illegal group not to test the will of security institutions in the land.

“”What IPOB has said against the DSS is nothing but an attempt at blackmailing the security agencies in a desperate bid to distract the public and indeed, the international community from what has become its pattern of violent attacks, retreat and feigning of nonviolent dispositions.

” The public should however be wary of the antics of IPOB which hides under these methods to wreak havoc on innocent people and targets.

When contacted, Peter Afunanya, the Public Relations Officer of the DSS, described the agency as a responsible organisation that is working round the clock to protect the interest of all Nigerians and will never allow any individual or group to threaten the peace, safety and wellbeing of Nigerians.

Afunanya said the DSS would continue to work with other sister agencies to maintain law and order; protect lives and property.

He called on citizens and corporate bodies to be security conscious and beef up protective measures around them.

