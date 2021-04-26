Breaking News
Translate

IPOB: Censorship of media unacceptable — Fani-Kayode condemns ChannelsTV sanction

On 6:03 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Fani-Kayode Vs Ex-Wife: Court declines to strike out suit over defective service
Chief Femi Fani-Kayode

A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has today condemned the suspension of ChannelsTv by the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, over the invitation of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful.

The  National Broadcasting Commission, NBC had accused ChannelsTv of allowing the guest speaker to make derogatory, false and misleading statements about the Nigerian army, despite being proscribed by a court of law.

Also read: No meeting in Enugu for now, we will retaliate — IPOB

The Commission referred to Channels 7 pm live broadcast programme of Sunday, 25th April 2021, in which it accused the TV station of allowing a leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB to make secessionist and inciting declarations on air without caution or reprimand by the station contrary to the broadcast code.

But reacting to the suspension, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode cautioned NBC, noting that such action would portray the Nation as gagging the press.

“It is wrong for NBC to sanction @channelstv simply because they allowed the spokesman of IPOB, Mr Emma Powerful, to answer some pertinent and vital questions about the attack on the home of the Governor of Imo state. Censorship of the media is unacceptable in a democracy,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!