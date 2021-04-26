IPOB: Censorship of media unacceptable — Fani-Kayode condemns ChannelsTV sanction

Kindly Share This Story:

A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has today condemned the suspension of ChannelsTv by the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, over the invitation of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful.

The National Broadcasting Commission, NBC had accused ChannelsTv of allowing the guest speaker to make derogatory, false and misleading statements about the Nigerian army, despite being proscribed by a court of law.

The Commission referred to Channels 7 pm live broadcast programme of Sunday, 25th April 2021, in which it accused the TV station of allowing a leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB to make secessionist and inciting declarations on air without caution or reprimand by the station contrary to the broadcast code.

But reacting to the suspension, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode cautioned NBC, noting that such action would portray the Nation as gagging the press.

“It is wrong for NBC to sanction @channelstv simply because they allowed the spokesman of IPOB, Mr Emma Powerful, to answer some pertinent and vital questions about the attack on the home of the Governor of Imo state. Censorship of the media is unacceptable in a democracy,” he said.

