Insecurity: We shall all be consumed by looming doom — Bishop warns

By Steve Oko, Aba

Co-Chairman, Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace, Bishop Sunday Onuoha, has warmed that both the elite and the entire populace would be consumed by the boiling anger in the land except urgent steps are taken to arrest the precarious security situation in the country.

The former Special Assistant to ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo on Privatisation called for dialogue and reconciliation between the State actors and non-state actors with a view to stemming the raging anger in the land.

Bishop Onuoha in an interview said that “the anger by non-state actors is responsible for the agitations in the country”, and urged the political elite to give a listening ear to the growing complaints by the masses.

He noted that”when people are angry, they can go as far as venting their anger on institutions of Government.”

According to the cleric, the solution to the mounting anger in the land is by bringing all aggrieved persons to a round table for national dialogue.

” It is better to jaw than to war, and now is the time to do that before it gets too late”.

Bishop Onuoha who said that the anger in the land had reached an alarming rate cautioned that “if action is not taken to seek reconciliation, there will be anarchy that will consume all, irrespective of status.”

The cleric who said that the solution to Nigeria’s woes could be locally sourced challenged all those in authority to rise to the challenge.

Bishop Onuoha advised leaders at all levels, to foster peace in their domains by pursuing policies and programmes that would douse the anger and tension in the country.

He cautioned against inflammatory statements which could only worsen the already tense situation in the country.

Bishop Onuoha urged all Nigerians to be patriotic and shun any act capable of plunging the country into anarchy.

