Insecurity: Buhari is dealing with difficult situation — Gbajabiamila

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

SPEAKER of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila yesterday pitied President Muhammadu Buhari over the deteriorating security situation in the country, saying that the President was dealing with a very difficult situation.

The Speaker stated this while briefing the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking with State House correspondents, Gbajabiamila said the President was as passionate as anybody else to ensure that the situation comes under control.

Asked on the agenda of his engagement with the President, he said, “It is the usual, normal engagement. I came to see him, I haven’t seen him in a little while. I came to see him exchange ideas, rub minds together as to where we are as a country, rub minds together politically, economically, socially, which is a continuous engagement for four years. That’s all this was all about.”

On whether the issue of security in the country was discussed, he said,”We will always speak about security because that’s number one. We speak about the security situation, we speak about the economy, will speak about the politics of it all and at least he has a listening ear.

“We proffer ideas, you know, he tells us his own views, and we come to some consensus, one way or the other.

“Some of these things, you cannot be privy to them for now. We are still working on a way out. All I will always say, I say it all the time, uneasy lies the head that wears the crown. The President is dealing with a very, very difficult situation and he is as passionate as anybody else to bring it to closure and we are here to help him bring it to closure.”

Fielding question on whether there were other suggestions presented to the President in fighting insurgency he said the House had already set up an ad-hoc committee to have a holistic view about it.

He said,” You are aware that the House of Representatives, some time ago, passed a resolution and we set up an Adhoc committee, a special ad-hoc committee, which involves all principal officers and 30 other members of the House.

“We are going to start that process looking at the different solutions and we will be bringing the reports to Mr President. He is fully aware of it and he is opened to anything and everything. That will help us in coming to a resolution in this matter.”

