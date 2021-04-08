Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Imo Monarch kidnapped with cabinet members, families

On 3:04 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Gunmen Kidnap 12 Persons In Kogi, demands N30MBy Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The traditional ruler of Umuezie community in Nguru, Aboh Mbaise local government area of Imo state, Eze Charles Iroegbu, has been kidnapped by suspected hoodlums terrorizing Villagers around Okigwe zone and Mbaise axis.

Vanguard in Owerri, was told by an indigene in the area that the monarch was kidnapped on Wednesday evening alongside his cabinet members when they were returning home from a traditional wedding ceremony.

READ ALSO: Gunmen invade Rivers community kill two, injure others

It was said that the monarch, who is said to be the managing Director of All States mass transit connect,  was also with some of his family members.

Several calls and messages put across to the State Police Public Relations Officer, Orlando Ikeokwo, he did not respond as of the time of filing this report.

However, tension has enveloped the Umuezie community as the subjects of kidnapped monarch, were said to be discussing the possible whereabouts of their monarch.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!