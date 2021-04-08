Imo Monarch kidnapped with cabinet members, families

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The traditional ruler of Umuezie community in Nguru, Aboh Mbaise local government area of Imo state, Eze Charles Iroegbu, has been kidnapped by suspected hoodlums terrorizing Villagers around Okigwe zone and Mbaise axis.

Vanguard in Owerri, was told by an indigene in the area that the monarch was kidnapped on Wednesday evening alongside his cabinet members when they were returning home from a traditional wedding ceremony.

READ ALSO:

It was said that the monarch, who is said to be the managing Director of All States mass transit connect, was also with some of his family members.

Several calls and messages put across to the State Police Public Relations Officer, Orlando Ikeokwo, he did not respond as of the time of filing this report.

However, tension has enveloped the Umuezie community as the subjects of kidnapped monarch, were said to be discussing the possible whereabouts of their monarch.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: