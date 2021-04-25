IMO BLOODY ATTACK: Reckless criminality, irresponsible, dastardly act — NGF

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF, on Sunday decried the string of gunmen attack on Imo State, describing the situation as taking criminality to reckless and irresponsible heights.

In a statement signed by Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, who also doubles as the Chairman of the Forum, which was made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday, the forum expressed its profound sympathy with Governor Hope Uzodinma and commiserates with all those that have been injured, maimed or killed.

The Forum calls on all good citizens to cooperate with the nation’s security forces and the government in trying to build a civil, safe and secure environment for our citizens.

“For those behind these crimes, they must understand that they do not have the monopoly of violence. This is taking criminality to reckless and irresponsible heights.

“All hands must be on deck to fish out the perpetrators of this dastardly act as in our view, they constitute a small league of persons trying to harm the corporate existence of our beloved country, Nigeria.

“The mantra for every Nigerian at such a challenging time in our history must be how to forge peace and unity across the nation’s divides and to shun violence and wanton destruction.

“Only then can we have a country to call our own,” Fayemi said.

Not up to a month, the Owerri Correctional center and Imo police headquarters were burnt by hoodlums, the Imo state governor’s house at his hometown, Omuma in Oru East local government area of Imo, was attacked with a petrol bomb, by hoodlums, destroyed vehicles, killed not less than three security operatives as well as an officer of the Imo state fire service, Atenesuis Iheakor, a level eight officer.

The incident which occurred at about 08:15 am on Saturday threw the entire Omuma community into chaos as the hoodlums continued to cause damages.

According to the Imo state Police command through the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwo, said: “Yes I can confirm the story, the hoodlums attacked the Governor’s House by throwing in Petrol bomb as a result of which two cars were burnt, but they were successfully repelled.

“And none of the building was set ablaze, however, one unarmed personnel of the NSCDC was killed in the process, the hoodlums while escaping also killed a Police Sergeant and another NSCDC personnel both in their private vehicles at Mgbidi junction.”

Also, Vanguard went further to investigate how an officer of the Imo state fire service was killed, named Atenesuis Iheakor, a level eight officer, which was confirmed by the Director of Imo State Fire Service, Japhate Okereafor.

However, a source from the Omuma community told Vanguard that, “The man was killed as they were driving to Governor Hope Uzodinma ‘s house to help quench the fire. Just not more than two poles from Uzodinma’s house.”

Also, further investigation revealed that not only that Iheakor, is a level eight officer that is married with about five children.

Furthermore, the attacks were said to have spread to other local government areas, Vanguard gathered that hours after Imo state governor’s house was attacked at his hometown in Omuma, Oru East local government area of Imo state, by hoodlums in black and black attire, Vanguard was told that the hoodlums also carried out pockets of attacks in some parts of other local government areas in the state.

