I’m taking a short rest in London, says Buhari, writes King Abdullah

File: President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed solidarity with King Abdullah ll Bin Al-Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, following the resolution of a recent rift in the royal family.

He said he is taking a short rest in London. Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, said the Nigerian leader made his position known in a letter he sent to King Abdullah.

In the letter personally signed by him, Buhari said he felt much disturbed when he heard reports of the problem but felt reassured when he learnt that everything had amicably been resolved.

The letter reads in part: “While here in London taking a short rest, I was profoundly disturbed to read from international news agencies of attempts to destabilise the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

“Your exemplary leadership since ascending the throne has attracted worldwide admiration. Relations between Nigeria and Jordan have been excellent and I thank you for the part you have played in this relationship.

‘‘Your Majesty, I am much heartened that matters have now been resolved and I pray that the Hashemite Kingdom continues to not only remain peaceful, but also a major beacon of hope for the region under Your Majesty’s wise guidance.”

Buhari extended to the King the assurances of his highest personal regards. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

