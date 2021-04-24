Iheanacho makes too many mistakes ― Rodgers

Kindly Share This Story:

Brendan Rodgers has praised Kelechi Iheanacho for showing his full potential but says there are still some flaws in his game.

Iheanacho has been a man on fire over the last few weeks, with Harry Kane (15) the only Premier League player to have scored more goals in all competitions than the Nigerian international this year.

The former Manchester City star has scored 13 goals in all competitions for the Foxes since the turn of the year. His goal against West Brom Thursday night was his ninth in the league this season- the most he has scored in a single campaign.

Iheanacho has now scored in eight of Leicester’s last nine games, including a hat-trick against Sheffield United and a brace against Manchester United. However, while Rodgers is happy with the qualities of his striker, the former Celtic manager says the Nigerian makes too many mistakes.

Speaking to BT Sport after the Foxes 3-0 win over the Baggies last night, Rodgers said: “It was a good win, any win is a big win. Our intensity was really good in the first half-hour. I wasn’t happy at halftime as our passing wasn’t good enough.

“I am not thinking about the other teams, we have to think about ourselves. We can only control ourselves.

“Jamie Vardy has done it throughout his career, and Kelechi Iheanacho is now showing his qualities – he can still improve as he is still making too many mistakes, but he is getting in there. Rodgers’s opinion was also shared by Jamie Vardy, who said both he and Iheanacho should have scored more goals last night.

