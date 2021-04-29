Kindly Share This Story:

By VICTOR ARJIROMANUS

Foremost Nigerian digital marketing expert, Mr.Enu Jacobs who is one of the young and striving top digital marketer in Nigeria has said that the current challenges affecting Nigeria could be resolved with digital innovations.

Mr. Jacobs said he “is ready to participate in creating those digital innovations to help the country conquer those challenges it is currently battling, with foresight and collaboration if allowed to”

The digital marketing expert also said he has plans to contribute to the development of the society from the profit he makes in digital marketing.

According to him, the society one comes needs to be improved for better living, and giving back to the society is the utmost priority to him as he intends to invest a substantial part of his profits in community development.

He said “I have plans to set aside part of my profits. I believe If I want my business to make even more of an impact, giving back to the community by donating a portion of what I make from my sales to a course I care about in the society I come from is very important”.

“Money is not the only thing my community needs. My business can also give back with time, energy and involvement in other society good”.

Enu, a computer science graduate also doubles as a social media influencer and strategist. His specialty is on Digital Marketing (Social Media Marketing, Influencers Marketing, Google Authentication, SEO Ranking) which is rare in the country, demands high expertise when building personal brands in Nigeria.”

He also intends to work differently from other brands and introduce thorough analysis on all target audience. The young digital marketing expert toils relentlessly to build his brand, he has aspirations to march on to place his personal brand at the summit of all competitors in Nigeria.

He said “I’m not where I want to be yet, but everyday, I take one step towards my big picture.

