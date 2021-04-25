How Nigerian dancer, Poco Lee got his stage name

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi,

Nigerian popular dancer, hypeman and MC, Poco Lee, born Iweh Pascal Odinaka who hit the limelight in 2018 after appearing in Zlatan Ibile’s Zanku Legwork’s video has revealed how he got his stage name.

In a recent interview with Potpourri, Poco Lee revealed he got the name back in his junior secondary school days.

“ It was during musical class. There is an Italian term in music called Poco a Poco which means little by little. So, I was actually the smallest in the class then so they started calling me Poco. I added “Lee” to spice it up and since then It’s “Poco Lee” from everyone,” he recalled.

Since his breakout year featuring in the popular eclectic Zanku Legwork video, Poco Lee has shared the stage with A-list superstar singers and performers like Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Reekado Banks, Zlatan Ibile, Naira Marley, and Niniola among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria

