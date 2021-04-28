How do I let him down kindly?

Kindly Share This Story:

Dear Bunmi,

Twice I’ve called off the relationship because I thought we weren’t right for each other, but he always convinced me to get back together.

He is a very caring and generous man, but he’s very boring and critical of the modern society. We don’t go anywhere or do anything. Now he’s talking of marriage and I feel trapped.

I don’t want to marry him, so how do I let him down without hurting his feelings?

Lanre, by e-mail.

Dear Lanre,

You have to summon up the courage to tell this man how you feel. Even though he is nice to you, you don’t love him enough to commit to a lasting relationship with him.

Know that even if he’s the most wonderful man in the world, you will never be happy with him if he irritates you. Pity is no reason to stay in a relationship.

So, let him know you are not ready for commitment. Release him to seek his true soul mate and if he pleads to come back, stick to your decision.

