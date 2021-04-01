Gunmen storm military camp in Niger, kill soldiers, abduct 10, burn vehicles

Kindly Share This Story:

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have reportedly invaded the camp of the Joint Security Task Force comprising of the Army, Police, Civil Defence and Vigilantes at Allawa and opened fire on them, killing an undisclosed number of soldiers in the process in Niger State.

An officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) was also killed in the attack while many security personnel sustained injuries.

They also abducted over 10 persons, stole seven motorcycles and burnt down military vehicles in attacks that happened on Wednesday and in the early hours of Thursday.

The communities attacked by the bandits are Allawa, Manta, Gurmana, Bassa and Kokki in Shiroro council.

Eyewitnesses said the bandits attacked Manta, Gurmana and Bassa villages on Wednesday, where they killed one Alhaji Sale in Madalla community and kidnapped four people.

Reacting to the incident, President, Shiroro Youth Movement, Mohammed Sani Idris, said the bandits, in 100s, were armed with AK47 and attacked the communities for about five hours unchallenged.

“During the invasion, they killed one Alhaji Sale in Madalla community under Bassa ward and kidnapped four people and went away with two motorcycles”

“Also in Kokki Boddo a community under Gurmana ward, they abducted six persons and took away five motorcycles, five people were also kidnapped in Manta ward,” Idris said.

