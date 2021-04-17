Gunmen kill Policeman in Taraba, attack another checkpoint

Kindly Share This Story:

By Femi Bolaji – Jalingo

Gunmen in their numbers have reportedly attacked a mobile police checkpoint at Dogongawa community, killing one officer on duty.

This came as another set of gunmen opened fire on officers of the safer highway at their checkpoint along Wukari- Chonku road in Wukari local government area.

Chairman of Takum local government area, Shiban Tikari who narrowly escaped the onslaught of the gunmen at Dogongawa mobile police checkpoint, confirmed the incident.

Speaking to newsmen via telephone, Tikari said one officer was unlucky and lost his life to the bandits.

Similarly, the Chairman of Wukari local government council, Daniel Adi confirmed the attack on the police checkpoint along Wukari- Chonku road.

According to him, the incident happened around 3 am Saturday morning.

“While the officer was on their duty the gunmen shot sporadically at them.

“It was just by the grace of God that none of the officers suffered any casualty.”

Contacted, spokesman of the state police command, DSP David Misal did not respond to phone calls to his phone.

