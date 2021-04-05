Gunmen attack Imo Police Command, Correctional Centre, free inmates

Kindly Share This Story:

Some gunmen on Monday attacked the Imo Police Command Headquarters and the Correctional Centre with explosives and freed some inmates.

The gunmen were said to have operated with no fewer than 10 vehicles at about 2 a.m. on Monday overpowering the security guards at the police command.

A source who wanted anonymity further told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that no fewer than 150 suspects were released from the command in the process.

It was also gathered that no fewer than 1, 500 inmates of the correctional centre were freed in the attack.

NAN reports that as at 9 a.m on Monday, military men and other security operatives barricaded Okigwe road where both the police command and the correctional center are situated.

A NAN reporter who was around the area at the filling of this report, observed that smoke was still coming out from the premises of the police command and the correctional centre as a result of the explosives

A security guard attached to Imo Government House, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the gunmen struck their targets with a dynamite.

“The military men that were contacted to save the situation were overpowered by the heavy weapons of the men cladded in black attire.

“They also burnt some vehicles parked at the entrance of the command headquarters,” he said.

The gunmen were also said to have danced and sung solidarity songs for more than 30 minutes before attacking the facilities.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the attacks to NAN

He, however, assured the people of the state that the security agencies were on top of the matter.

According to him, only the State Criminal Investigation Department SCID session of the command headquarters are attacked by the gunmen.

He also confirmed that some vehicles were set ablaze by the gun men.

NAN reports that security agents had on Monday morning condoned off the major streets in the state capital.

The incident had created palpable fear on the minds of residents who are afraid to go about their businesses.

Vanguard News Nigeria

