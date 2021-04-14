Group condemns planned sponsored protest against Gbagi

Kindly Share This Story:

The Delta Central Youth Political Forum has condemned the profiteering and illegitimate business of political blackmail and pernicious propaganda, which have become the stock in trade of some politicians and their cronies.

The coordinator of the forum, Comrade Isaac Onomiakpokpo, in a press statement specifically condemned the politically motivated and sponsored planned protest against foremost gubernatorial aspirant in the state and former Minister for Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi by a group in Delta State.

The forum noted that it was aware of recruitment of paid protesters by an underground and inordinately ambitious political Lilliput to smear the rising image, fame and political clout of Olorogun Gbagi.

The forum advised those behind the planned protest to shun being used by politically selfish individuals, noting that they should have the moral integrity to discern right from wrong and follow the right path.

The statement reads further that “as learned persons if they have an issue with anybody, including Olorogun Gbagi, the right step is to get to the person concerned and sort things out. It is only when that fails before they can embark on other measures.

Thus, the forum regards “the planned sponsored protest as a cheap political blackmail to drag the good name of Olorogun Gbagi into unnecessary controversy.

It noted that the former Minister for Education, who orchestrated the establishment of thirteen federal universities and polytechnics across the country, including the Federal University of Petroleum (FUPRE) in Delta State, has not done anything deserving of an organized public protest in different parts of the state.

The forum said the planned protest is an extension of the earlier failed campaign of calumny against Olorogun Gbagi, adding that people should not allow themselves to be used as catalysts of calumny campaigns.

The forum further advised sponsors of the protest to tap from the developmental and industrial strides of Olorogun Gbagi, noting that apart from politics, Olorogun Gbagi is one of the most prominent and selfless industrialists in Delta State.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: