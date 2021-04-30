Group blames worsening insecurity on change of service chiefs

Kindly Share This Story:

The North East Peace Congress (NEPC) has called for those responsible for worsening insecurity in North-East to be dealt with.

According to the group, some persons are championed the call for the removal of the immediate past Service Chiefs, a move it says has resulted in calamity.

Since the retirement of the former military heads in January, the insecurity across the nation has deteriorated.

From insurgency in the North-East, a new wave of kidnapping is the day’s order in the North-West and North-Central while secessionist has taken the South-East and South-West.

But in a statement signed by its chairman, Alhaji Sadiq Ali, on Wednesday, the NEPC said all these would have been avoided had the immediate service chiefs remained in office.

Ali said these persons spearheaded the advocacy to reshuffle the military architecture, hence should be held responsible for the implication.

The group, however, demanded that they tell the world the truth behind their “agenda”, knowing full well the outcome that will follow.

