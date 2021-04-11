Gov. Sule bags peace builder Tiv traditional title

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama

THE Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule was at the weekend honoured with the traditional tittle of “Asor Mtem U Tiv” which translated to mean ‘the peace builder of the Tiv nation.

Honouring the governor in Gboko, Benue state, the Tor Tiv, His Majesty, Prof. James Ayatse said the traditional tittle was approved by the Tiv nation traditional council adding that Sule was recognised for his role in peace building in the North Central especially among the Tiv indigenes in Nasarawa state.

“Because Governor Sule is not here in person and we do not send the tittle to the beneficiary in absence, at his appropriate time he will come to the palace and be decorated and conferred with the approved title,” the Tor Tiv declared.

According to the Tor Tiv, the wife of the governor, Hajiya Silifat Abdullahi Sule was also honoured with the traditional tittle of “Hwan U Mtem U Bem U Tiv” which also means the “Rib of the peace builder of the Tiv Nation.

Appreciating the honour on him via tweeter handled @Abdullahi A Sule, the governor thanked the Tor Tiv, and the Tiv nation for the honour done him.

“My immense gratitude to the Tor Tiv, His Majesty, Prof. James Ayatse and the Tiv Nation for honouring me with the traditional tittle of “Asor Mtem U Tiv” which translates to ” The peace builder of the Tiv Nation “.We will not relent in the search for peace in Nasarawa and beyond,” Sule stated.

