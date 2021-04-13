Breaking News
Gov Abiodun tasked on road construction to Ala-Omu

Gov Abiodun
Governor Dapo Abiodun

Community leaders in Ala-Omu, Ijebu East have appealed to the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun on the need to fix major roads linking to their community.

Speaking yesterday, spokesman of the group, Alhaji Sikiru Ogunlana who expressed complete trust in the governor of the state to meet their demands said: “We have seen the works of Price Dapo Abiodun, and the rehabilitation exercises ongoing in every nook and cranny of the state especially in terms of road infrastructure.

“We recently felt his touch in Ijebu Ode axis and hoped he’ll extend this enviable development towards Omu-Ala road. Ours is to draw his attention to the expediency of the road projects, and we trust him to deliver.”

Ogunlana noted that the bad road network has kept families and friends away from visiting home in season and out of season, for inability to ply on gully roads daily, prevented investors from coming into the community.

