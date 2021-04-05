GOtv Boxing Night 22: Real One, Baby Face win WBF titles

Kindly Share This Story:

Rilwan ‘Real One’ Oladosu and Rilwan ‘Baby Face’ Babatunde emerged winners of World Boxing Federation (WBF) titles at the GOtv Boxing Night 22 on Friday at the Rowe Park Sports Centre in Lagos.

Real One defeated Emmanuel ‘Akufo Addo’ Quartey of Ghana in a ninth-round knockout to become the WBF world super featherweight champion. His performance also earned him the Mojisola Ogunsanya memorial trophy and N1 million cash for the best boxer of the night.

Tanzania’s Mkalekwa Salehe Omari was defeated via a 12th round knockout by Baby Face, who emerged the WBF world welterweight champion.

In other fights at the event saw William ‘Kaki’ Amosu defeat Sikiru ‘Lion’ Ogabi in a national welterweight challenge duel, while Sikiru ‘Omo Iya Eleja’ Sogbesan saw off Yusuf ‘Innocent’ Ogunbunmi via split decision in a national featherweight challenge bout.

Also, Isaac ‘I-Star’ Chukwudi defeated Taiwo ‘Gentle Boy’ Olowu in the welterweight category with Sulaimon “Olags” Adeosun defeating Femi ‘Small Tyson’ Akintayo in the super middleweight clash. Segun ‘Success’ Olanrewaju knocked out Timothy ‘Nsiefinagaije’ Gonze in their cruiserweight clash.

The 22nd edition of the GOtv Boxing Night held at the Mobolaji Johnson Indoor Sports Hall of Rowe Park, Yaba, Lagos.

